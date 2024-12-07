In Spain, the so-called BMI (Muscle Mass Index) is one of the most popular ways to determine a series of healthy (or not) parameters that have to do with weight. This is a number that is calculated based on weight in kilograms, in proportion to height of a person, who has become obsolete.

Among other things, the BMI does not ‘know’ how to differentiate between what proportion of that resulting figure is muscle mass and what proportion is lean masssomething that has nothing to do with one’s height, and that can vary depending on race and lifestyle.

What is the Body Mass Index used for?

The Body Mass Index is a figure that results from weight and height. Getty Images

Until not long ago, BMI was the figure used to know if we were in a normal weight range, comparing kilos with our height. However, it is now seen that this ratio actually has many variables and not reliable in health matters.

The final figure offered by the Body Mass Index must be below 25 so that the range is considered normal, what we call ‘healthy’. If that resulting number ranges between 25 and 29.9, experts speak of overweight. When it exceeds 30, it means we are obese.

BMI, therefore, should be kept low to reduce the possible risks of health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and certain types of cancer. Although if the figure is below 18.5, we may also have fertility problems, among others.





Why the Body Mass Index is no longer a valid number

Athletes can have a very high BMI due to the density of muscle compared to fat, despite being healthy. EV

The most recent studies around the world have shown that BMI is no longer a valid measure, due to its lack of precision. Although it is a quick and easy to obtain formula, BMI is not able to measure body fat percentage (fatty tissue compared to total body mass).

This popular measure has no capacity to explain the differences in the quantity and concentration of muscle and fat. A clear example of this is that many athletes obtain overweight BMI bands despite having ideal athletic health. The reason is that muscle tissue is usually denser than fatand gives ‘false’ warnings.





Same BMI, different risks of getting sick

Two people with the same BMI number can have completely different risks of getting sick, because it depends on many other factors. Getty Images

Another reason why the BMI is obsolete is that it was created based on the European population, so It is not reliable in other demographic groups and races. Finally, this measurement cannot establish what the real distribution of body fat is; You don’t know how much belongs to visceral fat, for example.

This means that people with the same BMI can have very different cardiovascular or diabetes risk profiles: Everything will depend on your lifestyle, the type of diet and how fat is distributed in your body.

If we have more fat in the central part, around our vital organs such as the heart or liver, we will have a greater risk of getting sick, even if our BMI figure is the same as that of another person who concentrates their fat in less places. ‘dangerous’.

