The Iraqi presidential election, which was to take place on February 7, was postponed due to parliamentarians boycotting the electoral session. In Iraq, at least two-thirds of Parliament have to be present to elect the new president, but only 58 of the 329 deputies were in the hemicycle on Monday. The date of the postponement of the vote, which cannot be held without a political agreement between the blocks, is unknown.

This Monday, February 7, only 58 of the 329 seats of the Council of Representatives (Lower House of the legislative power in Iraq) were occupied in Baghdad, the day in which the parliamentarians had to elect the new president. The election had to be postponed as the required two-thirds turnout was not reached and the parliamentary session turned into routine debates.

The main parties decided to boycott the vote in response to the suspension of the candidacy of one of the candidates and the inability of several parties to agree on the candidate to present.

Suspended one of the favorites for allegations of corruption

Of this year’s 25 candidates, Hoshyar Zebari of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and incumbent President Barham Saleh of the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party were the favourites. But on Sunday, the Federal Supreme Court suspended Zebari’s candidacy over allegations of administrative and financial corruption during his post as finance minister in 2016. The candidate is suspended until the case is resolved.

Zebari defended himself this Friday in a television interview and stated that “the Iraqi Justice has never convicted me.”

This led to the boycott of his party, the PDK, which has 31 seats, and several others, such as the Sovereignty Alliance, a coalition of Sunni parties with 65 seats.

These refusals to participate in the vote followed the boycott this weekend of the largest group in the Iraqi Parliament, the Shiite Sadrist Bloc, which has 73 seats, due to disagreements with other parties over the formation of the new government.

A polarized Parliament

In Iraq, according to the established sectarian system, the speaker of Parliament must be a Sunni Muslim; the prime minister, Shia and the head of state, Kurdish. The president, who has a largely honorary role, is responsible for appointing the prime minister, chosen by the largest coalition in Parliament. This prime minister has after a month to form a government.

But since the legislative elections in October, the political spectrum remains more polarized than ever. The deputies have not yet managed to form a majority parliamentary coalition, which is essential to appoint a new prime minister.

The blocks of Parliament will have to reach a political agreement to elect the new president and the date of the next vote is still unknown. Iraqis are increasingly disillusioned with the political process as the vast majority of politicians are accused of alleged corruption.

