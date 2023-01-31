After a very brief stint in Spain where he practically did not add minutes with the Getafe team, José Juan Macías was forced to return to Chivas, however, it is a fact that the Mexican striker has been missing in the last two years of his career , since he sacrificed the Olympic Games to arrive in Spain, the movement failed, he returned to Guadalajara and when he began to pick up pace, he suffered a terrible injury.
The Mexican suffered a terrible injury that has kept him off the pitch for more than half a year, however, his return is near, in recent days José Juan has been seen working alongside the team and it is expected that in In the following days, his return to the pitches will be formally completed, because right now, the coaching staff and the medical staff have set a final date for ‘JJ”s return to the pitches.
Fernando Cevallos informs that Macías is in the stage of physical rehabilitation, his body is not yet ready for high competition, therefore the club has decided to rule him out to play this Sunday against, despite the fact that his health already allows it, Paunovic does not want to force ‘JJ’ too much and he hopes that in the remainder of this week and the following, the ‘9’ can be physically ready to be part of the squad that visits Pachuca to face the champion, less than two weeks before the return of the forward center that will have to win a place.
#return #Macías #Chivas #date
