They come back the anarchists in the square tomorrow in Rome to demand the abolition of the prison regime of 41 bis for Alfredo Cospito. Presidium at 16 in front of the Ministry of Health on the Lungotevere. And after last Saturday’s clashes in Trastevere, the attention of the forces of order will be maximum for this and for the other mobilizations scheduled for this week. Thursday 17 at the Sapienza there will be a public meeting, while Saturday at 3 pm the anarchists announce a procession from piazza Vittorio. These are all unannounced demonstrations, made public with a flyer with the inscription ‘Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis’.

Cospito, who had been detained for over 10 years at the Bancali di Sassari for having the then CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare shot in the legs, Roberto Adinolfi, on hunger strike since 30 October, was transferred to the Opera penitentiary in Milan due to the precarious conditions of health. Exponent of the informal anarchist federation, he is also accused of massacre for two bombs that exploded near the police school of Fossano in the Cuneo area in 2006, which caused no injuries.

NORTH – The briefing by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, is scheduled for tomorrow at 16 in the Chamber, after the Question Time, as established by the Conference of Group Leaders. The information will be on all aspects related to the story of Alfred Cospitoeven after today’s controversy following the affirmations of the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Giovanni Donzelli.

THE MEETING IN ROME – Meeting in the prosecutor’s office in the Capital between investigators and investigators after the actions attributable to the anarchist galaxy. During the meeting between the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino, head of the pool of anti-terrorism magistrates, and the carabinieri del Ros and the investigators of the Digos of the State Police, according to what we learn, it was done the point of the investigation. For the events that have taken place in recent months, in Italy and abroad, there are, in fact, about twenty files sent to Piazzale Clodio.

From the arson attack in Athens last December against the first adviser of the Italian embassy Susanna Schlein, the sister of Elly Schlein, a member of the democratic party, with the car fire, to the actions against the Italian consulate in Barcelona and the ’embassy in Berlin last week until the car fires in the Telecom headquarters in the Montesacro district, claimed yesterday on sites linked to the anarchist movement in solidarity with the protest carried out by Alfredo Cospito on hunger strike against the 41 bis ordered against him for four years. Individual files but which see the coordinated work of the magistrates of the anti-terrorism pool in close collaboration with Digos and Ros.