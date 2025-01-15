Altogra Promotions SL has been awarded the recovery and adaptation works of the access stairs to the cemetery municipality of Teruel for an amount of 642,510 euros and an execution period of three months.

The municipal company Urban Teruel SA, dependent on the Teruel City Council, has chosen this company from among the four offers from interested companies that presented their proposal and after evaluating all of them.

The contracted company, after presenting the Health and Safety Plan, will be able to begin the repair of these stairs, built in 1951 and which have a area of ​​1,495 square meterswhich over the years has deteriorated. Specifically, there are broken and chipped ceramic elements, disintegrated and deteriorated concrete on the intermediate platforms, landslides and other damages, as well as drifts of disintegrated material on the stairs of the initial section.

The works will consist of the demolition of intermediate concrete platforms deteriorated for their later restitution, as well as the delimiting parapets of the stairs, the rehabilitation of deteriorated walls, repair and replacement of areas with pathologies in the existing masonry walls, the demolition and replacement of the deteriorated steps.

They are also going to build new slabs of concrete reinforced with polypropylene fibers in intermediate platforms 15 centimeters thick on a lower layer of 15 centimeters of plastering.

Besides, a new flight of stairs will be raised for the pedestrian connection with the upper access platform to the cemetery facilities with the same finishing characteristics as the rest.

He final finish of the sections will be resolved in a homogeneous way with the execution of a floor with porcelain stoneware ceramic tiles in various formats, dimensions and parts, covering the steps with pieces of porcelain stoneware, interior covering of the delimiting parapets with veneer of stone pieces from Villalba.

For its part, the upper finish of the delimiting breastplates will be executed with a piece of Villalba stone finishing and, at the beginning and end of sections, a strip of tactile pavement indicator of a directional type will be placed in a transverse direction to the pedestrian traffic and The installation of a central railing is also planned.

The project also includes the execution of the infrastructure of the installation of lighting, luminaires and urbanization networks. These luminaires will be recessed in the walls delimiting the stairs and the lighting of the bike path will be reinforced with a new light point on a column.