On Thursday, August 11, members of the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISI) summed up the results of the campaign to register candidates for elections on a single voting day – September 11, Pavel Danilin, director of the Center for Political Analysis and Social Research, told Izvestia.

“We see that the average competition between parties on lists per region in elections is 6.7 candidates. And the level of competition between single-members is 5.6. That is, almost 6 people per place, ”said Danilin.

The number of failures was reduced by four times and amounted to a record low of 2-3%. At the same time, such candidates had good reasons. For example, they could not confirm the collected signatures or the party merged with another.

The expert also pointed out that the competition in the upcoming elections will be almost a record high.

On June 23, political scientist Alexander Asafov told Izvestia about what the election campaign will be like. As the expert explained, interest in the elections will be higher, since it depends on which direction the further development of the region will go, how they will improve the standard of living of the population in such difficult times, given the pressure of sanctions and other circumstances.

Earlier, on June 8, the CEC ruled that seven regions of Russia would use the online voting system in the elections in September.