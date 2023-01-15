THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:38



The Castillejo de Monteagudo restoration project also includes the creation of a viewpoint that will offer a panoramic view of the historic site and will be located on the new pedestrian itinerary. This path will be more accessible and will be adapted to the existing topography, as reported by the Murcia City Council this Sunday.

The Contracting Committee has proposed this week the award of the project for the recovery and conservation of the lower enclosure of the palace of Ibn Mardanis in Castillejo de Monteagudo to the company Salmer Cantería y Restauración SL, with an amount of 1,200,000 euros and an execution period of 18 months. Last year the Consistory received 759,000 euros from the Ministry to finance the work.

The objective is to restore several sections of the wall structures of Castillejo de Monteagudo and the intervention on the current road and its surroundings for the conditioning of accesses for its use and public service. All restoration work will be carried out using traditional techniques and materials compatible with the originals, according to the City Council.

In the creation of the viewpoint, recyclable materials will be used, without altering the natural terrain, in keeping with the place and allowing that, at any future time, the pertinent actions can be carried out to enhance the value of the complex.

Some of the actions to be undertaken included in this project are the conditioning of the environment for the work and its accesses, archaeological excavation of the lower enclosure, consolidation and restoration of the perimeter canvases of the wall of the lower enclosure, pre-consolidation of the wall structures of the adjoining upper enclosure. Also the opening and conditioning of the pedestrian itinerary that will be used for visits to the public, taking into account the conditions of the archaeological excavation to be carried out in the entire complex, with the appropriate conditions of safety of use, planimetric survey, tests and analysis throughout the construction process. work and the final state, reinforcement of the current existing lighting, as well as the drafting of the maintenance plan for the intervened structures.