The criminal complaint filed by Nàstic de Tarragona against the referee of the frustrated promotion to the Second Division, Eder Mallo Férnandez, brought forward by The Vanguardhas provoked a quick response from the Technical Committee of Referees that defends the actions of Mallo Fernández to whom they show “their unconditional support.”

Nàstic de Tarragona assures that there are indications that the referee fixed the playoff match for promotion to the Second Division against Málaga, played at the Nou Estadi on June 22 in which the Andalusian team was promoted after a draw (2-2) in the last gasp of extra time.





Read also

Mayka Navarro, Esteve Giralt

All after hiring an investigation from the Method 3 detective agency, which concludes that Mallo Fernández acted “premeditatedly” against the Tarragona team. Nàstic also commissioned a former First Division referee, the Catalan Xavier Estrada Fernández, to analyze the controversial match. The former referee identifies “more than thirteen flagrant referee errors, among which nine actions by Málaga players stand out that should have been sanctioned with a yellow card.” For this reason, he has decided to resort to criminal proceedings by filing a complaint against the referee in which he accuses him of the crimes of corruption in sport and falsification of documents.



The referee Mallo Fernández

The club defends that the refereeing was totally partial in favor of Málaga and complains, among other actions, of the “unfair” expulsion of the Catalan center back Nacho González in the 63rd minute. Or that the referee stopped the match for several minutes in the extension without notifying the field delegate, because four balls had been thrown onto the field from the stands. The CTA does not see it that way, which, in its statement, states that “it has analyzed and verified that the decisions made by the referee team in the aforementioned match were correct, thus completing an optimal performance.”

Read also

Nàstic points out that the extra time was excessive. After more than 120 minutes of the match, including extra time, the referee showed six yellow cards and two red cards to Nàstic players and no cards to the visitors. He also maintains that the referee lied in the match minutes, in which he reflected that he had suffered death threats and had taken care of his physical integrity. In their response, the CTA supports the referee’s feelings and points out that “the atmosphere of violence and tension was so serious that the CTA, once the match ended, was forced to mobilize the referee team to another city to spend the night with the referee. in order to guarantee the personal safety of all its members.”

To close its statement of support for Mallo Fernández, the CTA regrets “that a club acts in this way, with the filing of complaints or with the hiring of private detectives, invading the privacy of the referee team and trying to condition their work. Despite this, the CTA firmly guarantees the integrity of the competition and the ability of the referees to act with the maximum rigor and freedom.”

The CTA statement

Given the information sent by Gimnàstic de Tarragona about a complaint filed against referee Eder Mallo, the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation communicates:

• The CTA wants to show its unconditional support to the referee team of the Gimnàstic de Tarragona-Málaga CF match, corresponding to the promotion phase from First Federation to Second of the 2023-24 season. In the same way, the entire staff of professional Spanish football referees shows their solidarity with their colleagues.

• The CTA technical commission analyzed and confirmed that the decisions made by the referee team in the aforementioned match were correct, thus completing an optimal performance.

• The members of the refereeing team of the aforementioned match are ratified in all points of the official report prepared once the match concluded. Likewise, the RFEF Reporting Officer present in Tarragona and specialized in the fight against violence, ratifies what was contributed by the referee team in the minutes.

• The atmosphere of violence and tension was so serious that the CTA, once the match ended, was forced to mobilize the referee team to another city to spend the night in order to guarantee the personal safety of all its members.

• We regret that a club acts in this way, by filing complaints or hiring private detectives, invading the privacy of the referee team and trying to condition their work. Despite this, the CTA firmly guarantees the integrity of the competition and the ability of the referees to act with the maximum rigor and freedom.

• We urge that all parties involved in this episode, public and private, be aware of the seriousness of these accusations and take appropriate measures.

• The CTA, as it has always done, places itself in the hands of Justice for any clarification if necessary.