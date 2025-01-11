Last night ‘El Desafío’ premiered, the Antena3 format that takes a group of celebrities to go through different tests of all kinds and that lead them to check where their limits are. This is the fifth season and in it we have been able to see such well-known faces as the ex-wife of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, Genoveva Casanovathe ‘influencer’ Lola Lolitaor the former bullfighter Manuel Diaz. But if anyone stands out in this edition it is Victoria Federicasince there are not many occasions in which someone from royalty is willing to show their strengths and weaknesses on television. daughter of the Yonfanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalarniece of King Felipe VI and the Queen Letizia and granddaughter of the emeritus kings Juan Carlos and Sofiaalmost nothing.

And this is not only something new for the public, it is also new for her, because although she has grown up surrounded by cameras, there are not many occasions in which she has felt the need to perform in front of them and it has not worked out for her. all easy. Although Victoria grew from the beginning in the face of tests and challenges, and did not need too much time to connect with her classmates and show her more sociable side, the moment of getting in front of the camera and talking about how she felt about each challenge It became more difficult for him. So much so that she needed a push and being told that they needed her to relax and show herself as she did when no one was recording her. It was a great challenge for her, who always says that she is quite shy, and surely the fact of being who she is puts added pressure on the experience.

An example of this was his interview with ‘El Hormiguero’ that took place last September. Although ‘The Challenge’ premieres this week, it has been completely recorded for months now and the aforementioned interview was done once the recordings were completed. This means that Victoria had already acquired a certain ease and experience, and in fact it was the occasion in which we heard her talk and tell the most about herself. And it wasn’t much because she barely talked about her private life, any topic regarding her family was left out of the conversation, but she did show her most playful and fun side, and even brought a cake to the set because it had just been her birthday.

a little push

The producer of the format, Jorge Salvadorin the media presentation of the program, explained this transformation that Victoria suffered during the recordings, she did it like this; «He arrived like a scared little bird. It was obvious that she was not in her environment, she was uncomfortable. But she has been gaining strength, and has ended up as a heroine. Spoiler, she is the first woman of the five editions who has asked to do a trial by fire. Burning Susi is not the same as burning Vic…” he joked, making it clear by calling her ‘Vic’ instead of ‘Victoria’, that between the fifth successor to the Throne of Spain and the team a climate of great trust and closeness.









«I arrived a little scared, not in my comfort zone, but everyone made me feel at home and like family, absolutely everything» Victoria Federica Influencer

In fact, much of the press conference revolved around her, who explained that “‘The Challenge’ has been a gift. I don’t regret doing it at all. They tried to propose to me once, but I was hesitant, because I didn’t feel very safe. And when they told me again, I think it was the best decision I made. I think every week I let go a little more. As Jorge said, I arrived a little scared, not in my comfort zone, but everyone made me feel at home and like family, absolutely everyone,” in fact, she herself admits how much it took her to feel comfortable at the beginning, And as the information to which ABC has had access pointed out, opening up and speaking in front of the camera was more difficult for her than any test, no matter how extreme; «I entered the program super misplaced, because it is not my comfort zone. The evolution has been super surprising for me also because I didn’t expect at the end of the program that it would be so loose. In the first program, he said: ‘I’m going to be like this every program and I’m going to die from the nerves I have.’ In the end I got along and was super comfortable.

Without a doubt, for her the experience has gone far beyond what advancing in the program entails, it has been a great personal challenge and this is what she recognizes: «I have learned from myself that I have improved myself in many things, that is the most important, and that I have done things that I would do in my life and less on television. That is the most important thing, that I have surpassed myself and I have set challenges that I never thought I would do. And above all it has been made known, because until now silence reigned around it.

It’s been a little over two years since Victoria Federica ‘officially’ became an ‘influencer’, signing up for the Soy Olivia agency in which her friends were also involved at the time. Tomas Paramo and María García de Jaime. When he took the step, it seemed obvious that the next thing would be to record content and make himself known, but nothing could be further from the truth, silence and luxury reign in his profile. He never speaks, and he barely uploads videos, ‘reels’ as they are called in the language of Instagram, only photos with very few ‘looks’ available. He has 319,000 followers and doesn’t do too many campaigns, but the ones he does are with luxury brands and long-term contracts, not small one-off actions. It is common to see him at parties and photocalls, but on those occasions he does not attend to the microphones, yes to the photographers, posing is something he has already mastered. We keep watching it, and now we are going to listen to it, but for the moment Vic, as his friends call him, is a mystery to the general public.