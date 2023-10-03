The Republican representative for Florida Matt Gaetz, one of the greatest exponents of the ultra-conservative wing of the party, presented this Monday night – early today in Spain – a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy from the Presidency of the United States House of Representatives United States, whom he has accused of acting covertly in the service of the Democratic Party.

The vote on the motion to vacate the office of president must take place within two legislative days, but the House, instead of voting on the resolution, could first vote on some mechanism to delay or override it, reports The Hill newspaper ‘.

“Go ahead,” McCarthy posted on the social network Twitter. Hours earlier she had indicated that she has “very strong” support and that she will “survive” the vote.

broken agreement



Gaetz considers that the president of the Lower House “has broken the agreement in a flagrant and reliable manner,” in reference to the pact with the conservatives when he came to office. But, for the legislator, the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was McCarthy’s behavior during the negotiations to save the government shutdown.

«I am convinced that he had a secret agreement with the Democrats to discuss budget items on the delivery of aid to Ukraine. “Everyone has their opinion on the involvement of the United States in the war in Ukraine, but whatever people think, these conversations should have been public,” he said.

The motion of censure will only be approved with a total of 280 votes in favor in the House of Representatives, where the Republicans have 221 seats, so not only the votes of the entire bench would be necessary, but also 59 additional votes from Democratic representatives. .