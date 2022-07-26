PBS: State Department Spokesman Price Says Russia Feels Outcast Over Ukraine

Russia is aware that it is isolated due to military actions in Ukraine and feels like an outcast, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing. transmits PBS channel.

According to the diplomat, the Russian authorities understand how other states treat Moscow. Price suggested that the Kremlin had “no illusions” about this. He added that Russia’s actions lead to its isolation.

Russia is aware that its actions lead to the fact that it becomes an outcast, it has no illusions about this at this point Ned Price State Department official

West vs. Russia

According to Price, during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Summit, the parties showed a “broad consensus” that Russia should be condemned for its actions in Ukraine and allegedly provoking a food crisis in the world.

The journalist reminded the representative of the US Foreign Ministry that recently Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov went on a tour of Africa, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was present at the signing of an agreement on the export of grain in Turkey, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was in Iran. A media representative asked if Price sees the lockdown as such.

It is clear that Foreign Minister Lavrov is looking for opportunities to engage with countries to try to curb dissatisfaction with Russia. Ned Price State Department official

According to a State Department spokesman, Lavrov is trying to work to curb dissatisfaction with Moscow. Price added that the US does not care much about where the Russian representatives are. According to him, more importantly, the G20 countries and the UN made it clear to Russia what losses will be due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Isolation of the West

In July, the French newspaper Le Monde suggested the opposite. According to the author of the article, Marco Semo, the organization of the anti-Russian campaign of Western countries to isolate Russia has led to their loneliness in the international arena.

Semo stressed that the purpose of Western economic sanctions was to turn Russia into a rogue state. However, not all countries were ready to openly oppose the actions of the Russian authorities.

From Africa to Asia through Latin America, the camp of countries that do not want to choose between Westerners and Russia is expanding Marco SemoLe Monde journalist

Following the African Union, the states of Latin America and Asia refused to join the anti-Russian campaign, since the imposition of sanctions on their part will lead not only to internal economic problems, but also to a predicament with food security. The journalist is sure that the unanimity of the Western countries towards Russia has led to their loneliness on the world stage, which will only increase with time.

Restoring Relationships

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced losses during the special operation at the end of March (1351 dead, 3825 wounded). The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily lose about 30 people killed and about 250 wounded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Russian Federation, if the West wants to offer something in terms of restoring relations, will seriously consider whether it needs it.

The Russian minister also assessed that Moscow intends to rely only on itself and the states that pursue an independent policy and have proven their reliability. According to him, the probability of restoring the dialogue depends entirely on the opposite side.

The minister believes that the results of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine will force the countries of the collective West to abandon the idea of ​​a unipolar world.

When they get over their “frenzy” and decide that there is Russia, it has not gone away and, I am convinced, is becoming stronger every year. If they want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not. Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

special operation

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. It was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of state referred to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).

During the special operation, the Russian authorities “will strive for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” the head of state said.