The unions have been repeating ad nauseam for days the need for measures to be taken by employers to avoid the risk of their workers suffering from heat stroke due to the increase in temperatures these days. Encarna del Baño Díaz, secretary of Occupational Health and Regional Coordination of the UGT, acknowledges that the message, although it is assumed by the majority, has not yet reached some businesses in the Community and regrets that “some businessmen put the economy before the health of the workers”.

Juan Blázquez, secretary of Trade Union Training, Occupational Health and Environmental Policy of CC OO, is convinced that businessmen in the Region “are quite aware.” He insists, however, on the need to continue advancing in the awareness and visibility of this problem, as happened at the time with road deaths. Blázquez also explains that the Labor Inspectorate is carrying out multiple visits to companies and farms to verify that the security measures offered to the workforce are adequate. The trade unionist regrets the lack of human resources in this organization.

Podemos, for its part, demanded yesterday that the working day be adapted to avoid heat stroke. The secretary of Communication of the purple formation, Víctor Egío, denounced that “neither the regional government nor the Croem employers have put any type of measure in place.”