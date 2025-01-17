The reorganization of Viajes El Corte Inglés’ staff in central services could affect up to a maximum of 520 jobsincluding 118 incentivized resignations for employees over 59 years of age, as Valorian confirmed to Europa Press after this Friday’s meeting to establish the negotiating table.

Specifically, the transfer of central service professionals to commercial establishments aims to strengthen customer service. This process will be gradual and will extend until February 28, 2027.

Specifically, the company has presented at the first meeting of the negotiation table, in which Valorian and CC.OO. participate, the justified and explanatory technical report of the measures and more documentation with centers and workers potentially affected.

«Now it is up to us to study and analyze all this documentation», added Valorian, with majority representation in El Corte Inglés.









Likewise, the union has explained that at the next meeting on January 21 they will be able to transfer «new queries and appreciations about this documentation» to the consulting firm that has been in charge of the study and has drawn conclusions about the measures to be taken.

Incentive leave plan

This initiative of Viajes El Corte Inglés, whose objective is to maintain employment, will be accompanied by a specific program aimed at people over 59 years old.

For this group, an incentivized leave plan will be proposed, to which those people who meet the requirements previously agreed upon and who can voluntarily join will be able to join. will end on February 28 of this year.

«The incorporation of new technologies and the development of new processes implemented by the company have led to an improvement in management, which will allow the optimization of central services for the benefit of the commercial network,” the company highlighted recently. Currently, the total workforce of Viajes El Corte Inglés amounts to 6,000 employees.