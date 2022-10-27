Steven Zhang does not want to sell Inter, he is not talking to anyone and is only thinking about the field, leaving aside the rumors of negotiations for the change of hands of the company. This is the message that the Nerazzurri president expressed without beating about the bush after qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 which took place with the 4-0 inside Viktoria Plzen and we must start from these words when it comes to the future. And, consequently, also when it comes to the market.