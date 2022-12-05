Monday, December 5, 2022
NATO | Kaikkonen travels to Turkey to discuss Finland’s NATO membership

December 5, 2022
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not ratified Finland’s membership.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) will make a working visit to Ankara, the capital of Turkey, says the Ministry of Defense.

The visit lasting Wednesday and Thursday will be made by the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akari from the invitation.

The ministers are scheduled to discuss Finland’s NATO membership process, the general security situation and defense cooperation between the countries. In addition, Kaikkonen will lay a wreath at Atatürk’s mausoleum.

Kaikkönen’s three-day working visit to the United States ended on Sunday. In the United States, Kaikkonen met, among other things, the commander of NATO’s transformation staff, general Philippe Lavigne and the former Secretary of Defense of the United States by Mark Esper. Finland’s NATO membership process was on display in these meetings as well.

