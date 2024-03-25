Final Fantasy IX It is one of the games most loved by fans of the Square Enix saga. This was the last installment of the PlayStation 1, and it offered us a series of homages to the first six installments in the series. The legacy of this title is so important that audiences have been demanding a remake for years, and It seems that his wish would finally come true, or at least that is what Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV.

During a presentation of Final Fantasy XIV At PAX East, Yoshida revealed some of the extras players will get when purchasing the Collector's Edition and Digital Collector's Edition of dawntrail, the new MMORPG expansion. Here we are offered the summon of Ark as a mount, a figure of Princess Garnet, and by pre-ordering this content you will get a figure of Zidane. Zidane and Garnet are two of the protagonists of Final Fantasy IXwhile Ark is one of the summons we find in this installment.

Although this could be seen as a simple nod to the series, something that we find in every corner in Final Fantasy XIV, Yoshida made a comment that immediately excited fans. This is what he said about it:

“You may have noticed a lot of references to Final Fantasy IX here, but why is a secret.”

Although the producer did not make any other comment on the matter, This was more than enough to excite fans of Final Fantasy IX, since many have come to think that the rumored remake of this installment would be on the way, something that many have expected since 2021.

Let us remember that in 2021, NVIDIA suffered a leak that gave us a look at future projects that, at that time, had not been confirmed. Multiple Square Enix titles were found here, such as a remastering of Chrono Cross, Kingdom Hearts 4 and a port of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade to PC. All of these have since become a reality. In this same information, mention was made of a remake of Final Fantasy IX.

In that same year, It was announced that an animated series of Final Fantasy IX was in development, although we haven't heard anything more about this project since then. Although the remake of this installment is the strongest rumor of the moment, it is not ruled out that Yoshida's comment is related to this anime, or even that he is hinting at a direct collaboration between the PlayStation 1 title and Final Fantasy XIV.

Let us remember that Square Enix is ​​working on the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII Remakeand although only one title is missing, The conclusion could reach the next generation of consoles. In this way, Square Enix could take two positions with this remake, do a job similar to Cloud's adventure or give us a more faithful reimagination of what was seen in Zidane's original journey, something that might not be so complicated to develop.

For now There is no official information from Square Enix about a remake of Final Fantasy IX, and Naoki Yoshida has not shared any more information about his comment. In related topics, you can learn more about the animated series Final Fantasy IX here. Likewise, more information emerges about the supposed remake of this title.

Although what has been done with the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII Remake It's interesting, I doubt that Square Enix will opt for this direction when making a remake of Final Fantasy IX. While I don't doubt that a new combat system and improved visual style will be implemented, the structure and story will likely be preserved to avoid creating another collection of remakes.

