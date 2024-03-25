The Dengue emergency in South America, with over 2 million cases in Brazil alone, is knocking on the doors of Europe and Italy. There are already three circulars from the Ministry of Health that aim to raise the alert on Dengue in airports, ports and also in local medicine. “The more the temperatures increase, the more there will be mosquitoes, especially here the tiger, being non-warm-blooded insects they are dependent on the temperature. So, the circulars are good, but it is clear that there is the risk of finding them on yourself and the prevention then the municipalities and districts do it and must have the resources. Now we need to plan the prevention of the development of the larvae and provide emergency interventions in the outbreaks. The place where there is the greatest risk of being bitten by mosquitoes is the cemetery, d “In the summer it is impossible to cross it without being hit. But now the first thing to treat are the street drains and houses that are receptacles for larvae.” Adnkronos Salute speaks to a 'mosquito hunter', Augusto Scirocchi, an expert in the subject and specialized in medical entomology.

“Street manholes – continues Scirocchi – must be cleaned and treated, they often have a siphon where the water must stagnate otherwise the stench comes out. But precisely this type must be sprayed by disinfestation. What happens, for example in Rome, is that often there are machines on top and everything becomes very complicated. The same procedure must be adopted by condominiums, the tiger mosquito colonizes small collections of water where it lays its eggs. This stagnant water must be eliminated, so even the pots on the terraces must be checked because 30-40 mosquitoes can be born inside a saucer and it becomes a problem.” How are larvae identified? “They are little worms that are found in saucers, if they are there it means that you will then have mosquitoes. Eliminating these little worms – the expert points out – should be everyone's commitment but often many people don't want to intervene because they think it should be done bad for plants”.

Are mosquito repellent plants effective? “There is some truth if we think about geraniums or lemongrass, but only if we think about their sap which is a natural repellent. But surrounding yourself on a terrace or in a garden with geraniums and lemongrass makes little sense. For example, even garlic It's an excellent repellent but they haven't yet managed to eliminate the smell – he observes – An extract should be made of geraniol, the substance contained in geraniums, which is a bit complicated. There are excellent chemical repellents on the market that can help us against the tiger mosquito which I remember is very aggressive.”