The five major leagues in Europe are ‘on fire’, there are several Colombians who are being protagonists of the final stretch that is being lived in the football of the old continent, where everything is to be decided.

(Read here: Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news).

One of the most attractive fights in the European leagues It is the one that is being fought for not descending in Italy, England, Germany and Spain. In this ‘battle’ for not falling to the second division, several coffee players are involved who want to save the season at all costs.

Premier League

England football is stealing all eyes in recent days, the fight for important things is lived both up and down the table. Arsenal and Manchester City are fighting for the Premier League title, while Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds United, Southampton, West Ham and Leicester City seek permanence.

On the Bournemouth side of the Colombian Jefferson Lermathe panorama is calmer, since they are in box 14 with 39 points, a victory in one of the 3 remaining games would allow them to remain.

More complicated is the situation of Yerry Mina and Everton, the club it is only one place above relegation with 32 units, and They must play against Manchester City, Wolves and Bournemouth on the remaining dates.

While Luis Sinisterra with Leeds United It practically needs ‘a miracle’, so as not to fall to the second division. The Elland Roaders they are penultimate with 30 points and they will face Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham on the remaining dates. Besides, They will not be able to count on the Colombian soccer player who misses the remainder of the season due to injury.

Italian Serie A

Jeison Murillo, Sampdoria player. Photo: Samdorian Twitter

already with him Napoli as the new champion of Italy, It only remains to define the teams that go to Europe and those that lose the category, where the Jonathan Agudelo’s Spezia is at risk of relegation.

The team in which the coffee player plays is in 18th place with 27 points, He comes in a bad streak of results and must play against Milan, Lecce, Torino and Rome; duels that will be key because permanence is only 3 points away.

While Jeison Murillo with Sampdoria, is already ‘sentenced to play in Serie B of Italy the next season. The Genoa team has no mathematical option to save the category after losing 2-0 in their last game against Udinese, a result that left them last with only 17 units.

(It may be of interest to you: Naples, crazy: impressive frame in the city by the title, video).

LaLiga of Spain

Another Colombian player who He no longer has options to fight for the salvation of his team, it is Helibelton Palacios, who failed to prevent the Elche lose the category in Spain, after a bad campaign that has him at the bottom of the standings, with 16 points.

Who does have possibilities of sealing the permanence, It is Almería that trusts the goals of Colombian striker Luis Suárez to hold on to the first division. The picture of the community of Valencia is in square 14 with 36 units, he only needs a triumph to sign salvation; The games against Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Valladolid and Espanyol remain on the calendar.

bundesliga

In Germany the situation is very different, since unlike the rest of the leagues in Europe, there only two clubs are downgraded directly; the team that finishes third from last, goes to a repechage match against the third from Bundesliga 2.

And in that tight fight lies the Stuttgart where the Colombian Juan José Perea plays. the german box is in box 16 with 28 points, and is forced to add against Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz and Hoffenheim to stay in the Bundesliga.

Game action between Dormund and Schalke.

Stuttgart’s fight for not relegating is ‘hunted’ with the Schalke 04 of the coffee grower Éder Álvarez Balanta, which is in position 15 with 30 units. The team of the ‘miners’ depends on itself to achieve permanence, but must score points against Byern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Leipzig to achieve it.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO