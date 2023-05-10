The spokesman added: “We are closely following the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, which killed three of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad.”

He continued, “We are aware of reports that 10 civilians were tragically killed in Israeli raids, and we call on all parties to calm the situation.”

For his part, a spokesman for the US National Security Council told Sky News Arabia that the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security remains unwavering, adding that it has the right to defend itself and its people.

On Tuesday evening, the US embassy in Israel expressed its regret over the civilian casualties in the assassination operation that targeted leaders of the Jihad movement in Gaza, stressing at the same time its commitment to Israel’s security.

The US Embassy to Israel, according to local media, said it regrets the tragic loss of civilian lives in the raids launched by the Israeli army on Gaza.

A spokesman for the embassy said: “We are closely following the Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, which killed 3 leaders of the Palestinian Jihad movement.”

He pointed out that: “We are aware of reports that 10 civilians were tragically killed in Israeli raids.”

He called on all parties to defuse tensions to protect non-combatants and prevent any further loss of civilian life.

The US diplomat stressed that Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security will remain “strict.”