River Plate beat Aldosivi 3-0 and achieved its second consecutive victory in the local championship. The elimination in the Copa Libertadores was left behind and the new reinforcements arrived so that the fans recover the illusion.
adaptation of Rodrigo Aliendro, Miguel Borja, Pablo Solari is being extraordinary and the return of Lucas Beltran lives up to expectations. El Millonario is finding better performances and players like Agustín Palavecino once again showed the best version of him.
El Millonario reached 15 points and was seven behind Atlético Tucumán. Due to the hierarchy of the squad and the remainder of the tournament, it is indisputable that the team is positioned as one of the top candidates to keep the title.
Gallardo will have the difficult task of choosing the starting team, but it is excellent news that the DT is finding what he was looking for. There is hierarchy, there is quality and the only thing left is for the players to continue improving together.
In 2021, the Millionaire experienced a similar situation. He started off on the wrong foot in the tournament and after the elimination of the Libertadores he began to move forward in the tournament. Victories lead to confidence gains and performance getting better every day.
a new river is born. The one that is hierarchized by Borja, Beltrán, Solari and Aliendro. The one that maintains the figures of Enzo Pérez and Franco Armani. The one who is recovering Palavecino and Simón. The one that has variants and a bank of substitutes that can make the difference.
There are mistakes to be corrected, there are problems in defense and players who must continue to find their best version. What is clear is that the River fan recovered his enthusiasm and dreams of ending the year by winning a new championship. Is another comeback and a new star coming?
related links
More River news
More Argentine soccer news
#reinforcements #hierarchy #River #candidate #champion
Leave a Reply