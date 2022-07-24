“I hope and wish that the chapter of Messi in the Barça has not finished. It is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter that is still open, that has not been closed, has a moment in which it can be done as it should have been done and May it have a much more splendid ending than it was”, maintained Joan Laporta, president of the FC Barcelona, in declarations to ESPN.
After the resounding statements that quickly toured the planet via social networks, the newspaper Sport assured that Xavi Hernández, coach of the “Culé” cast and former partner of Lionel Messi in the best FC Barcelona in history, wants the Rosario star for the club “Blaugrana”.
“Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach, has asked Joan Laporta, president of the Barça club, to study the hiring of Leo Messi for the end of this season”, assures in its publication the renowned newspaper.
“Xavi is convinced that his return can contribute a lot to the Catalan entity both economically and in sporting terms, as he still considers that he still has a lot of rope,” concludes the Sport article.
Meanwhile, the directors of Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s current club, intend to offer the Argentine an extension of his contract, which ends in June 2023.
#Messi #return #Barcelona #Spain #assure #Xavi #intends
