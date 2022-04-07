The Chivas board is already planning the next season, specifically in what will be the squad with which they will face the next tournament since Alexis Vega may possibly leave the team.
But it’s not all bad news, because there is a player whose contract ends this season and who has not renewed with his club, so he can negotiate for free with any team that wants it. Thus, the Chivas are trying to convince him, because they know that it would not cost them a single peso and they would only have to reach a salary agreement with the player.
This is José Joaquín Esquivel, a player who is currently with the Bravos de Juárez under the technical direction of Ricardo Ferretti. He is a midfielder who was an Olympic medalist with the Mexican National Team at the last Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.
Without a doubt, it would be an excellent reinforcement that Chivas would love. If it materializes, he would add another midfielder to his squad, but he would have to continue looking for a scoring striker who guarantees him goals.
For now, the current Chivas team is preparing everything to make the trip to Toluca where next Saturday they will face the Red Devils of Toluca and they have the obligation to win if they seek to continue aspiring to the Mexican soccer playoff.
