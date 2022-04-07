The controversial penalty Franco Russian in Getafe continues to speak. The Balearic club presented an appeal for the second yellow card but it has not prospered and Russo will not be on Saturday against Atlético de Madrid in Son Moix.

The Competition Committee has dismissed the allegations presented by Real Mallorca, including images and the confusing wording of the referee’s report confusing one arm with another, but in the end it has not obtained a satisfactory response.

The Committee’s sole judge, Carmen Pérez, argues that “it is not possible to verify whether the ball hits the player’s elbow or arm, so the allegations are dismissed and the disciplinary consequences are imposed.”

Mallorca has not officially notified that it has appealed to the Appeals Committee but, according to Diario de Mallorca, there has been a meeting in Madrid, which was already scheduled, between the president of the Technical Committee of Referees, Medina Cantalejo, and representatives of the Balearic club , the business CEO, Alfonso Díaz, the director of football, Pablo Ortells, and the field delegate and arbitral delegate Toni Tugores, a meeting in which the discomfort of the Mallorcan club due to the performance of the referee Mateu Lahoz in the match played in Getafe, as well as Estrada Fernández in the VAR.

On the other hand, it must be added that this season, central defender Franco Russo has been sent off three times.

The first was on January 22 in a league match against Villarreal that ended in a 3-0 Vermilion defeat. Russo committed a penalty that was the third goal adding that an own goal had previously been scored. On that occasion the penalty was converted by Parejo beating Leo Román. The referee was Ortiz Arias.

The second expulsion was in the Copa del Rey match played in Vallecas against Rayo on February 2. Russo committed a penalty for bringing down an opponent and Trejo beat Sergio Rico from eleven meters. The Madrid team won 1-0 and eliminated Mallorca in the quarterfinals. The referee was Soto Grado.

The third expulsion was that of the controversy in Getafe for a hand that is still unclear but that meant a penalty that was saved by Sergio Rico. However Russo saw the second yellow card and his expulsion left Mallorca very depleted with one less player. The referee was Mateu Lahoz who, initially had not signaled a penalty but at the request of Estrada Fernández in the VAR, rectified his decision and consequently expelled the vermilion player.