The results of the elections in Castilla y León in the Region of Murcia already leave the first political readings in the Community. While the Popular Party celebrates the victory in the elections of the popular candidate Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the Abascal formation, which went from 1 to 13 representatives in the Cortes, celebrates the increase in its relative weight, which it considers a preview of what will happen in other communities. “The planting is already bearing fruit,” said President Vox in Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, on his Twitter account.

The president of the Community and of the Popular Party in the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, stressed that Mañueco “will continue to be president” and will prevent “Sánchez’s PSOE and its partners” from governing. He also stressed that Ciudadanos is walking “towards the disappearance that began in the Region of Murcia” and considered that the results leave Pablo Casado “closer to Moncloa”. A position shared by the spokesperson for the formation in the Region, Miriam Guardiola, who valued that the political “change of cycle” in Spain is “unstoppable”.

In the PSOE, the deputy spokesman for the PSRM in the Regional Assembly, Alfonso Martínez Baños, criticized that “the PP opens the doors of the institutions to the extreme right”, referring to the statements of the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, that “it is time for the PP to carry out a round of contacts with all political formations” to form a government, after the statements of the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, taking for granted the integration of his party into an Executive of coalition.

“Casado’s irresponsibility leads him to a resounding failure in Castilla y León, with fewer votes and almost the same seats,” said Martínez Baños. “We will not allow the PP to sacrifice rights and freedoms for its obsession with power.”

Equally critical was the regional coordinator of United We Can in the Region, Javier Sánchez Serna, who lamented that “Pablo Casado advanced elections in Castilla y León in the middle of the sixth wave” with the intention of achieving an absolute majority and “getting rid of C’s”, to finish, he said, “depending on Vox” and being “Ayuso’s hostage.” “Unidas Podemos will continue working to cut them off in the rest of the country,” he asserted.

For her part, the deputy for Citizens in the Regional Assembly, Ana Martínez Vidal, congratulated Francisco Igea, her party’s candidate for the Castilian-Leonese elections, “for the titanic campaign and for having managed to enter the courts of Castilla y León” . The electoral blow of the formation, which has lost 11 prosecutors compared to the 2019 elections and will have only one seat, was considered by Martínez Vidal «a consequence of having given four presidencies to a disloyal party whose members have made politics their modus vivendi «. “We have been punished again for not facilitating political alternation,” she lamented.