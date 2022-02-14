The debut of Alfa Romeo Tonale has rekindled the attention around the Arese car manufacturer. The long-awaited SUV of the Biscione has finally been unveiled in its final form and is preparing to arrive on the market in the coming months, with the aim of shaking up the brand’s sales after months of stalling. Tonale’s unveil has also stimulated the imagination of enthusiasts, with various variations of the new Alfa Romeo SUV already imagined and disseminated on the web. After the GTA version, a hypothetical variant from the sports body was also created, an Alfa Romeo Coupé which would follow the trends of a segment increasingly oriented towards the sloping roof SUV.

The designer X-Tomi has thus created a rendering that he imagines a Tonale Coupé with captivating shapes and looks which certainly could be successful on the market. However, it is unlikely that the Arese-based car manufacturer will be able to focus on a sportier version of its new SUV today, not so much for the opportunities that this could open but for the need to focus first of all on the launch and market penetration of this model. The goal of profitability is at the top of Jean-Philippe Imparato’s list of priorities, even if the hypothetical choice of a car with this type of bodywork could only help the cause.

An Alfa Romeo Tonale Coupé would, however, also bring with it the need for some changes to the project, first of all as regards the design. Not so much in the front as in the back, with the absence of the C pillar which would force the creatives of the Biscione to have to rethink the tail and some components, starting with the optical groups. For a brand that wants to play the leading role in the premium segment, having an SUV coupé in the range would also mean expanding its clientele, once again underlining its sporty nature. We will have to wait for the next few months to understand what Alfa Romeo plans are, only at that point will we understand if this suggestion can turn into reality.