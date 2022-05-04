This month of April was the coldest in the last fifteen years, with an average temperature of 13.3 degrees. This is revealed by the climatological report of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which highlights that it was also the third coldest and wettest month of the 21st century. All this “was mainly due to the behavior of the maximum temperatures. The average, 18.5 degrees, had an anomaly of -1.7”, details the Aemet report.

Regarding the evolution of temperatures, “the cold episode from April 1 to 7 stood out, especially on days 4 and 5, with records of maximums typical of the minimums for these days.” According to the Aemet, “the warm episode between days 16 and 18, as well as the cold from days 20 to 23, and 27 and 28” is also relevant in the evolution of the maxims.

During the past month, the average rainfall in the Region was 76 liters per square meter, which was more than triple, 339%, the median value of the reference period. This fact «gives the month a very wet character. April was the fifth wettest since 1961, and the third of the 21st century. In fact, rainfall occurred for a total of 20 days, details the Aemet.

On the other hand, the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) ensures that the rainfall recorded in the months of March and April “guarantee the traditional irrigation in Las Vegas del Segura”, and explains that “in this period more than 124 hectometers have been dammed cubic, which means that what was stored last year has practically been reached, at this time ».

The basin organization asserts that “the lamination dams have fulfilled their objective, avoiding peaks and eliminating both human and material risks.” The volume stored in the system of the traditional plains of the Segura river during the rainfall received in the basin during March and April has meant “more than 326.6 cubic hectometres”.

More incidents



The storm left twenty incidents yesterday at various points in the Region. According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the majority occurred in Murcia and Caravaca de la Cruz. Most of the notices managed were related to the removal of obstacles from the road and public roads. In Murcia, around 12 noon, the drivers of several vehicles called 112 because they were trapped in a pocket of water on the South Coast, at the height of La Alberca. In addition, residents of the Torre Guil urbanization, in the district of Sangonera la Verde, complained that the rains destroyed one of the access roads to the urbanization. And another of the ravages of the water occurred on the Librilla-Barqueros highway, when a vehicle fell into a canal. None of the occupants had to be treated by the toilets.

According to Aemet forecasts, the weather will begin to stabilize today in the Region. The last showers may fall in the early hours of the day but the spring weather will return again this weekend. The sun will be the predominant note and the thermometers will mark values ​​that will oscillate around 25 degrees.