The application of TikTok has become one of the most popular today, this is due to the ease with which people can give free rein to their imagination, in order to create the best short videos. However, for now there is no type of monetization that can give income to the most outstanding users within the app.

A few hours ago the launch of TikTok Press, an advertising solution that ensures brand ads are placed next to the top 4% of all videos. That means that users will be able to benefit from earning some money with their videos, this being the next step that influencers were already looking forward to.

The company mentioned that creators and publishers with at least 100,000 followers will be eligible for the revenue share program during the initial stage of the program. Press. There will be a 50/50 split of revenue with creators, information that was told firsthand to the internet outlet known as techcrunch.

It was confirmed that the program will be launched from the month of June for the creators of USA, which will continue to roll out to more regions sometime in the fall. It will be a great opportunity for more people to want to join the platform, and also a way for its regular users not to want to go to another application.

editor’s note: If TikTok follows a fair strategy with payments, it is possible that it will become one of the most relevant platforms on the internet, surpassing media giants such as YouTube or even Twitch.

Via: teccrunch