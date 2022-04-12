EP Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 4:08 p.m.



The Council of Ministers authorized this Tuesday the distribution of 5,110,509.52 euros in the Region of Murcia to finance its rural development program, according to sources from the central government. This allocation is contemplated in the territorial distribution of 158,210,005 euros among the autonomous communities, for the financing of rural development programs, and will be submitted for consideration by the Sectoral Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Government Delegation in the Region of Murcia explained in a statement that the distribution has been carried out in accordance with the agreements of the General State Administration and the autonomous communities for the financing of rural development programs for the period 2014-2022 , which are applicable until 2023, in accordance with European regulations that allow three years to be added to the end date of the reference cycle.

With this authorisation, the Government’s commitment to continue with the financial support for the measures of the rural development programs of the autonomous communities is maintained.

The rural development programs include support measures of a different nature, aimed at improving the competitiveness of the agri-food sector, ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources and climate action, and achieving balanced territorial development in rural areas.

Finally, it should be noted that these measures are financed with the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and contributions from the General State Administration and the autonomous communities themselves.