Image taken this Wednesday of La Colonia Beach in Águilas, which has obtained a blue flag. / JAIME INSA/ AGM

EP Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 5:13 p.m.



The Region of Murcia will display 34 blue flags this year, two more than last year, spread over 27 beaches and seven ports, which were recognized with this distinction by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), promoter of the initiative, According to sources from the regional Administration in a statement. The Mar Menor celebrates its sixth consecutive year without any distinction.

This year the beach of El Pedrucho, in San Javier, is incorporated, which recovers the distinction, and the beaches of Banco del Tabal-Calnegre, belonging to two municipalities, San Javier and Cartagena, which, for the first time, presented a joint application.

In this way, the Region is positioned as the second single-provincial community with the most beaches with blue flags, only behind the Balearic Islands, with 30 beaches. Likewise, Cartagena, together with Badalona, ​​in Barcelona, ​​and Burela, in Lugo, receive one of the three special mentions in environmental education offered by Adeac to municipalities with ‘Blue Flag’ for demonstrating outstanding efforts in relation to environmental education services. For its part, the Las Salinas Center in San Pedro del Pinatar also maintains the Blue Center badge this year.

Award-winning beaches and ports in the Region



Águilas remains the municipality with the most blue flags, a total of nine, corresponding to Calarreona, La Carolina, La Casica Verde, La Colonia, La Higuerica, Las Delicias, Levante, Matalentisco and Poniente. Mazarrón follows, with seven: Alamillo, Bahía, Del Mojón, Del Puerto, Grande-Castellar, Nares and Rihuete.

Cartagena has six: Cala Cortina, Isla Plana, La Azohía-El Cuartel, La Chapineta, Levante-Cabo de Palos and San Ginés; while San Javier obtains two: Ensenada del Esparto and El Pedrucho, in addition to the joint candidacy between San Javier and Cartagena, from Tabal-Calnegre. San Pedro del Pinatar will have a blue flag on El Mojón beach and Lorca on Calnegre beach.

As for the ports, this year, the blue flags will fly at the Club Náutico and at the Juan Montiel de Águilas port, at the Club de Regatas and at the Puerto Deportivo de Mazarrón, at the Real Club de Regatas and at the Yacht Port. of Cartagena and in Marina Salinas of San Pedro del Pinatar.