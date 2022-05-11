Eactually it should be icy in the coming days – at least if you believe the old farming rules. Mamertus, Pankratius, Servatius, Boniface and Sophia – better known as cold Sophie – are the names of the saints after whom the days from May 11th are named. Actually, they should give us late frost again.

This belief is based on medieval experience and should protect farmers from frost damage caused by sowing too early. Only after the ice saints have said goodbye should the milder spring weather begin.

“Soils are already very dry”

However, the reality is different. On Wednesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) recorded the hottest day of the year so far. The temperatures rose to up to 31 degrees on the Upper Rhine and on the Bergstrasse. In Brandenburg and Berlin, the risk of forest fires reached its highest level. “You should start watering vigorously now,” recommends Andreas Friedrich from the DWD. “The top layers of soil are already very dry, which is particularly bad for flat-rooted plants and flowers.” In view of the dry weather, the Nature Conservation Union (NABU) recommends setting up water troughs for birds and other animals. “The persistent dry weather is causing problems for birds and insects,” reports NABU.

















It’s supposed to cool down a bit in the coming days. However, there is no danger of frost at night. The history of the ice saints is, at the latest with the advance of climate change, just a peasant rule from the distant past. “Due to the changes in the climate, the days of the last frost have slipped further and further forward,” says meteorologist Friedrich. The fact that it freezes again in mid-May only happens in exceptional cases. “‘Holy Saints’ would be much more appropriate,” says the expert.

Much more drastic consequences of global warming emerge from the UN drought report, which was presented on Wednesday at the 15th World Soil Conference in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast. According to this, since the year 2000, the number and duration of drought periods have increased by 29 percent globally. The resulting economic damage is therefore estimated at around 124 billion dollars (117 billion euros) for the years from 1998 to 2017 alone.

“Land is drying up, fertile soil is turning to dust,” warned Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the International Convention for the Protection of Soils (UNCCD). “Droughts are one of the greatest threats to sustainable development.” According to the UN, almost 160 million children have been exposed to severe and prolonged drought this year alone, and more than 2.3 billion people worldwide have insufficient water supplies. According to UN estimates, by 2040 one in four children worldwide could be affected by water shortages. The hot saints in Germany are still a comparatively minor problem.





