The Region of Murcia was once again the most suitable setting for the Spanish Association of Senior Golf, to host its first Senior Aesgolf 2014 Men’s Qualifying Championship. It was played last week on the Murcian courses of Roda Golf and La Serena Golf, very close to the Mediterranean, under the ‘medal play scratch’ and ‘handicap’ modality.

The winner of the ‘scratch’ category, after two days of competition, was Avelino Carlos Mora Calvo, after rounds of 75 and 76 strokes – in Serena Golf and Roda Golf, respectively -, for a total of 151; three ahead of their closest pursuers Alejo Ollé, José Tomás Pérez and Rafael Moreno. In the 1st ‘handicap’ category there was a triple tie at 143 strokes that was resolved by ‘handicap’: 1st Avelino Carlos Mora (71 72); 2nd Alejo Ollé (73 70) and 3rd Lucas Peinado (75 68). And the 2nd category ‘handicap’ classification was resolved by the player Antonio Alcántara Sánchez (72, 70) with a total of 142 strokes; two ahead of Antonio Segado and Vivencio Fernández.

Two fields and one destination



For the manager of Roda Golf, José Antonio Hernández, his course “has a typical ‘parkland’ course design, with hardly any unevenness, with wide fairways and a double rough cut. “It has fast and fun greens, protected by three large lakes and just over 50 bunkers along the 18 holes.” For Bruno Pérez, his counterpart in La Serena, the course located in the municipality of Los Alcázares -Roda is in San Javier- offers a design that is “quite flat and easy to walk, ideal for players in this category. But don’t be fooled, because it is very technical. It requires thinking about each shot. Of the 18 holes, 16 have water, which influences each of them to a greater or lesser extent. Without a doubt, the first three holes are the greatest challenge of this Piñero design.»

From the Administration, Carmen Conesa, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Region of Murcia, mentions that “we are implementing a comprehensive strategy to position the Region of Murcia as a renowned golf destination. Our strategy focuses on the diversification of emerging international markets, such as the Belgian, Czech, Swiss and French, through B2B actions in collaboration with Turespaña. Likewise, we seek to strengthen our presence at key events both in the Nordic countries and in other consolidated markets such as the United Kingdom. And remember that »through the Plan for the Reactivation of the Golf Sector together with AEGOLF we have invested significantly in communication campaigns, agreements with tour operators, digital marketing and events such as ‘fam trips’ (familiarization trips with the destination) and tournaments like that. such as participation in key international events such as IGTM or Iagto Connect.”

The Region of Murcia will soon host the 1st Scoring Super Senior (over 65 years) on the Mar Menor Golf Resort course. Specifically on the 16th and 17th of next January and, the following month, the 1st AESGOLF Grand Prix of the Region of Murcia is scheduled to take place, on the La Torre, New Sierra Golf and El Valle Golf courses, between the 20 to 22 (male and female).