Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the UAE for negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, December 6, flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for negotiations. Next he will go to Saudi Arabia.

Both visits of the politician to the countries of the Middle East will take 24 hours, since he again has major events planned for the next day. As the Kremlin said, the agenda will include issues related to the oil market.

You know that these discussions are being conducted within the OPEC+ format, but, of course, interaction in this [нефтяной] areas are always on the agenda Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are members of OPEC+, an alliance of oil producers that last week agreed to extend and deepen oil production cuts.

Putin and the President of the UAE will have a one-on-one conversation

After the official meeting at the airport and the meeting at the palace, it is planned to hold negotiations as part of the delegations, said presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Then the head of the Russian state and the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will have a one-on-one conversation.

Photo: Andrey Gordeev / POOL / RIA Novosti

The leaders of the two countries will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, current international problems with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Middle East.

The visit demonstrates the growing confidence of Russia against the backdrop of the protracted conflict in Ukraine, as well as the blocking of a new package of American military assistance to Kyiv and the stability of the Russian economy under sanctions, writes Bloomberg.

In Riyadh, Putin will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

The Kremlin reported that as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. First of all, the parties will touch upon issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic and investment fields, as well as various aspects of interaction in multilateral formats.

First, negotiations in Riyadh will be held at the delegation level.

See also 'Fanatic', crude portrait of a youth halfway between ambition and apathy Quite tight Russian-Saudi coordination in the format [ОПЕК+] is a reliable guarantee of maintaining a stable and predictable situation on the global oil market Yuri UshakovAssistant to the President of Russia

The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina, Head of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov, as well as the head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev and the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev. From the presidential administration, the delegation included assistants Yuri Ushakov, Igor Levitin, Maxim Oreshkin and Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Photo: Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin / Reuters

Earlier, the Kremlin noted that the impact of OPEC+ measures on the global oil market is delayed. Russia’s coordination with its partners in the raw material deal will continue, Peskov said.