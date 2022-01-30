The Region of Murcia registered 2,236 cases of coronavirus during this Saturday. The figure, although it is still high, improves on the one reported on the same day last week, when there were 2,803 new infections, 567 fewer positives.

Of the 2,236 cases, 487 correspond to Cartagena, 370 to Murcia, 266 to Lorca, 176 to Yecla, 84 to Águilas, 74 to Totana, 65 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 65 to Mazarrón, 63 to La Unión, 58 to Cehegín, 53 to Molina de Segura, 49 to Alcantarilla, 40 to Jumilla, 40 to Puerto Lumbreras, 36 to Bullas, 30 to Calasparra, 28 to Alhama de Murcia, 28 to Cieza, 25 to Fuente Álamo. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

In addition, during Saturday there were three more deaths in the Region of Murcia due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are two men and a woman aged 61, 77 and 78, from the health areas of Murcia Oeste, Vega Media del Segura and Murcia Este. In total there are already 1,966 people who have died from Covid-19 in the Community.