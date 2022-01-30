There was a show at the Alfonso Lastras this Friday, January 28, 2022, as the match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil took place, which crossed Atlético de San Luis with the Águilas del América team , who came from suffering a defeat against Rayadas de Monterrey at the Azteca Stadium.
In a week full of red-hot controversy after the actions committed by the azulcrema coach Craig Harrington, the Águilas faced an Atlético de San Luis that was in fifth place in the general table after a good start to the tournament, however , things did not go as expected for the locals.
The match began with an early goal by Janelly Farías that put the visitors ahead in the 8th minute. However, shortly before the end of the first half, the answer fell from San Luis through Carolina Zepeda who would put the tie on the scoreboard, which would prevail at half time.
For the last 45 minutes of the match, both teams could not break parity and when it seemed that the game was pointing to a division of points, an action came in which a penalty was charged for the visitors and thus, Katty Martínez scored her second goal with the America and the goal that gave the Eagles the advantage with 10 minutes left.
The goal gave the team confidence and in this way, Daniela Espinosa, who came on as a substitute, scored the third at minute 87 to liquidate any aspiration of San Luis and in the last moments of the match “Katty Killer” would appear again to seal the result with a header that made it 4-1 and added the third in her personal account in this tournament and that position her only two goals away from a hundred in the Liga MX Femenil.
It should be noted that Martínez is the second all-time top scorer in the Liga MX Femenil only behind Desirée Monsiváis of Las Rayadas de Monterrey and, if she reaches one hundred goals, she will be the second player in the league to exceed that amount.
The next meeting of America on this double date will be against the Centellas de Necaxa who have started the tournament with several doubts and perhaps it could be an ideal scenario for the nine Americanist to reach a figure of three numbers in their scoring statistics.
