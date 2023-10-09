Throughout Northern California, from the Central Valley until the Bay Areacobwebs have been observed in recent weeks that rise with the wind and move long distances, according to reports from residents spread through social networks.

This phenomenon, also known as “ruffle” (ballooniong), has fascinated observers for centuries. Flying is a process experienced by young spiders in which a single strand of their silk carries them high into the air, transporting them wherever the wind takes them.

This natural phenomenon occurs all over the world, and in Northern California it intensifies during the fall.

“Spiders use their silk to fly, allowing them to rise up to 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) in the air and even cross oceans,” according to Results Pest Control. Newly hatched young spiders rise to a high point and fly into the air with their webs.

“What they do is, when they’re born and reach a certain size, they climb on something and unroll a wall of fluffy thread and fly away. It’s really impressive,” researcher Lynn Kimsey, an entomologist at the university, told ABC. UC Davis.

Spiders take advantage of electrical currents to propel themselves

This process does not depend solely on the wind. Spiders have a keen sense of the electrical currents naturally present in the air and can harness the energy to propel themselves into the air and leave their silk remains floating in the sky.

“Air contains about 100 volts of electricity per meter. In other words, the air above the surface is naturally full of electricity. Trichobothria allow spiders to detect electric fields strong enough to propel them,” Results Pest Control explained.

This phenomenon occurs all over the world, but is most common in the spring and fall months in Northern California, as this is when most spiders are born. Most of the insects that undertake this journey are recent offspring, mainly because older spiders are too heavy to do so.

As for the consequences, it was reported that these arachnids do not usually pose problems or risks to the population, unless they float from a different region and are considered an invasive species.