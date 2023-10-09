The Cruz Azul Football Club did not have a good time in their confrontation against the National University Club, which gave them a rout. The team of Joaquin Moreno was widely surpassed by the cats and they continue to move away from the Play-In positions in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The light blue team is now thinking about the next duel against Tigres UANL after the FIFA Date, where they will have to face very significant losses. One of them is that of Erik Lirawho will play the 2023 Pan American Games with the Mexican team with the goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, so he will miss several games and this allows the coach to give new opportunities for other elements in the midfield of the Machine.
The absence of Lira in the Machine represents a good opportunity for Kevin Castanoa Colombian midfielder who has practically had no minutes since arriving in the capital and where expectations for him were high and, where, he clearly has not risen to the occasion.
The Colombian team has an interesting technique and a vision of the game capable of unlocking matches. Despite not having minutes, Chestnut He has shown his ability to connect with attackers in the few minutes he has been able to play this semester.
Only in the matches against Necaxa and Pumas, Chestnut He showed his vision with passes behind the defense. Although the plays did not end in a goal, having him on the field more time could generate new alternatives in the team’s functioning.
