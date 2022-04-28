Three of the top four in the standings will take the field on May 1st: Juventus-Venezia will open at 12.30 (Prontera di Bologna), followed by Milan-Fiorentina at 15 (Valeri di Roma 2) and Udinese-Inter at 18 (Chiffi di Padova). Also on Sunday Empoli-Turin, at 3 pm (Cosso di Reggio Calabria) and the evening postponement at 8.45 pm, Rome-Bologna (Fabbri di Ravenna).