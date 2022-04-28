Three of the top four in the standings will take the field on May 1st: Juventus-Venezia will open at 12.30 (Prontera di Bologna), followed by Milan-Fiorentina at 15 (Valeri di Roma 2) and Udinese-Inter at 18 (Chiffi di Padova). Also on Sunday Empoli-Turin, at 3 pm (Cosso di Reggio Calabria) and the evening postponement at 8.45 pm, Rome-Bologna (Fabbri di Ravenna).
Saturday and Monday
On the Saturday program Napoli-Sassuolo at 3 pm (Rapuano di Rimini) and at the same time Cagliari-Verona (Orsato di Schio). At 6 pm the derby of the Lanterna: Sampdoria-Genoa will be directed by Maresca of Naples. In the evening, at 8.45 pm Spezia-Lazio (Pairetto di Nichelino). The 35th day of Serie A Atalanta-Salernitana will close on Monday at 8.45 pm: Guida di Torre Annunziata will referee
