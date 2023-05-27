The senators: Citlalli Hernandez and Imelda Castro yesterday accompanied the leader state of Brunette, Merary Villegasin the tour that he carried out by ahome and made the power of the women in politicsassuring that “the public debate is hotter than ever and that people want Morena to continue.”

Citlali explains that as of June 4, after the elections in the Mexico state and Coahuilathere will be a meeting with all presidential hopefulsto define the dates on which the surveys will be carried out and that by November there will already be a definition of the Morena candidate and the coalition he leads.

It is possible that in July the first survey, to screen the candidates, the party has a national commission of investigations, but if there is distrust, private pollsters can also be used. Afterwards, the gubernatorial candidates of the 9 states where there will be elections in 2024.

Imelda and Citlalli say they do not agree with the meddling of the power of attorney in it legislative powerbecause a magistrate is ordering an extraordinary session to appoint the commissioners of the INAI. “We are in recess and the period of sessions will restart in September”, in addition, two commissioners have already been appointed and the president vetoed them, exercising his constitutional right.

Potpourri. There are two currents that dispute the ownership of the pre-campaign of Marcelo Ebrard in The Mochis: the first is headed by the former leader of Morena, José Borunda and Alfonso López Gamboa, who presented the foreign minister’s book last Wednesday afternoon, and the second headed by the former PAN leader, Ariel Aguilar, who yesterday received the accolade of Carolina Alvarado, representative of the presidential candidate who came from Mexico City, as well as Eleno Flores, considered the official promoter in Sinaloa.

Alvarado ratified the role of alleged rebellion or confrontation with the other “corcholatas” that Marcelo is playing, since he complained that there is no even floor, that the others are putting a lot of money into the campaigns and that the atmosphere will get hotter when the hour of the internal election approaches. He says that his “gallo” is the best prepared, which gave good results in Mexico City.

CONALEP. A stir was raised yesterday by the visit of the national director of CONALEP, Manuel de Jesus Espino Barrientos, a high-flying politician who served as national president of the National Action Party, between 2005 and 2007, in the transition period between former presidents vincent fox and Felipe Calderonbut before 2018 he joined the ranks of Brunette and now he promotes himself as very close to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

He came to inaugurate a new career, that of a heavy machinery operator and of course it is not ruled out that he will also take samples and bathe in town for what is offered towards 2024.

LOBBYING. Hopefully the government secretary, Enrique Inzunza, who lobbies in favor of producers in Mexico City, brings good news.

“The opposition does not make proposals, it only blocks”: Citlali Hernández, secretary of Morena.

It may interest you: