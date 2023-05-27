Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:09



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Honda’s first electric vehicle for young European riders is here, the EM1 e:, following the announcement in September 2022 of the company’s plans to launch ten or more electric two-wheelers worldwide by 2025. It’s also an important first step toward Honda’s stated goal of carbon neutrality for all of its motorcycle lines through the 2040s.

The acronym ‘EM’ stands for ‘Electric Moped’ (electric moped), and the model is directly aimed at a young audience looking for easy, fun and emission-free urban transport. It is compact, with a flat floor and a flowing style that marks the difference and its unique identity within the Honda range.

Perfect for short trips around town and for making commutes to work or university efficient, quiet and zero emissions, the EM1 e: is perfectly suited to modern expectations of urban mobility. Compact, easy to use and offering clean mobility in a new style, almost everything about the EM1 e: is conventional. The steel lower spine frame, telescopic fork, dual shock absorbers, brakes, front disc and rear drum are classic moped features.

What’s really new are the in-wheel electric motor and Honda’s own Honda Mobile Power Pack e battery pack, which can be removed for easy recharging at home with the dedicated charging unit.

The EM1 e: is fully equipped with a digital instrument cluster, high-quality switches, a large floor area, storage space under the seat and a USB charging socket. It also features passenger foot pegs, a rear carrier and a side stand for quick parking.

The EM1 e: is powered by the 50V Honda Mobile Power Pack e:Honda, developed in-house by Honda with the same unwavering focus on durability, reliability and quality that its internal combustion engines have long been known for.

A single charge offers a usable range of 41.3 km or approximately 48.0 km in ECON mode under Honda internal test conditions (30 km under WMTC Class 1 test conditions) and the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations.

As its name suggests, the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is a swappable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: for convenient charging at home. Operation is simple: the charger, which includes an air-cooling fan, is powered from a single-phase AC 100-240V household source and produces a maximum of 270W. The charger weighs 5.3 kg and the LED indicators show the charging status in 4 segments. The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: weighs around 10 kg and can be easily transported and replaced thanks to its easy-grip handle.

From zero to max, charging time is about 6 hours; from 25% to 75%, it only takes 2.7 hours (160 minutes). Honda’s renowned durability means the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: can be charged more than 2,500 times.

The maximum speed is 45 km/h and the EM1 e: can climb a slope of 10° with a weight of 75 kg on board. ECON mode softens throttle operation and reduces top speed, extending usable range to approximately 30 miles.