Maguire bore the United leadership armband based on the decision of former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after he came to United in 2019, but he participated in only 16 league games last season, while Bruno Fernandes wore the armband in the absence of the England defender.

Maguire wrote on Twitter, “After a discussion with the coach today, he informed me that he will change the captain of the team. He explained his reasons to me, and although I feel very disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I put the shirt on.”

“Three and a half years ago I had the great honor of being captain of Manchester United and it’s one of the proudest moments of my career so far,” added the 30-year-old England defender.

Maguire was sharply criticized for making many significant mistakes, losing his place in the starting line-up and starting eight league matches last season, and reports said he was close to leaving.

Manchester United did not announce the new captain, while media reported that Fernandez, 28, would take the armband.

Fernandez, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, won the United Player of the Year award in the 2019-2020 and 2020-21 seasons.