Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andréa Mantovani say, in a note, that there were no offenses or threats to the STF minister

Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andréa Mantovani, suspected of harassing STF (Supreme Federal Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at Rome International Airport, released a note this Sunday (15.Jul.2023) apologizing to the magistrate for what they call of “misunderstanding” between the family and the minister. They claim that there were no offenses or threats and that it was all just a “interpretive confusion”.

“Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife sincerely regret what happened, being convinced that there was a misinterpretation of the facts. They clarify that the offenses attributed as if they were from Andréa to Minister Alexandre de Moraes were probably uttered by someone else, not by her. That this interpretative confusion gave rise to a verbal misunderstanding between her and two people who accompanied the Minister”says the note.

According to the statement, this “confusion” escalated with offenses directed at the couple. At that moment, according to the defense, Roberto would have acted to “contain the young offender’s temper” who would be with Moraes.

“In this way, they reiterate that at no time have there been any offenses, much less threats to min. Alexandre, who happened to pass by them in this unfortunate episode. Even so, they apologize for the misunderstanding that occurred, expressing the vehement respect they have for public authorities, which extends to their families.”they say.

The couple also declares that they will wait for the disclosure of all the images that have been captured at the airport to clarify the episode.

Roberto and Andréa Mantovani will testify to the PF (Federal Police) next Tuesday (18.Jul). The lawyer for the accused, Ralph Tórtima Stettinger Filho, told the Power360 that the couple was summoned to give testimony this Sunday morning (16.jul), but reported having a scheduled trip.

Earlier, their son-in-law, Alex Zanatta Bignotto, testified to the PF in Piracicaba (SP). On the occasion, he also denied that he had uttered offenses to Moraes and stated that the curses came from other people who gathered near the minister.

Read the full note:

“Note to the press:

Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife sincerely regret everything that happened, being convinced of the existence of an interpretative mistake surrounding the facts. They clarify that the offenses attributed as if they were from Andréa to Minister Alexandre de Moraes were probably uttered by someone else, not by her. That this interpretative confusion gave rise to a verbal misunderstanding between her and two people who accompanied the Minister. That in the face of this discussion, which became heated in the face of the serious offenses directed at Andréa, Roberto, who is over 70 years old, had to contain the young offender’s spirits. In this way, they reiterate that at no time were there any offenses, much less threats to Min. Alexandre, who happened to pass by them in this unfortunate episode. Even so, they apologize for the misunderstanding that occurred, expressing the vehement respect they have for public authorities, which extends to their families.

They also clarify that they will wait for the full disclosure of the images eventually captured at the airport, believing that they will clarify the misunderstanding that occurred. Finally, they believe in an impartial, technical and balanced assessment. They have even made a commitment to appear before the investigating authorities, which will happen very soon, on a date already scheduled.”

understand the case

On Friday (July 14), Moraes, who was accompanied by his son, returned from a lecture at the International Law Forum, held in University of Sienawhen he was the target of offenses uttered by Brazilians.

Mantovani was accompanied by his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and son-in-law, Alex Zanatta. The suspects allegedly cursed the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”.

Roberto Mantovani would even have physically attacked Moraes’ son with a blow to the face after he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

The 3 Brazilians disembarked on Saturday morning (July 15) at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. PF agents were on site at the time of disembarkation.

Read more about the case: