Our correspondent in Egypt reported that the Egyptian security delegation moved to the Gaza Strip to receive 10 Israeli and 4 Thai detainees from the Red Cross.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Russian women who were detained by the Hamas movement arrived in Egypt, after their release from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, after crossing the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, according to what Egyptian official television reported.

Hamas said in a statement that it handed over both Yelena Trubanov (50 years old) and Irina Tati (73 years old) to the International Committee of the Red Cross. On Sunday, it released Ron Krivoy, a 25-year-old Russian Israeli, “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause,” according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

0120231128002644

681206028