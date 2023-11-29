One of the most beloved sections of the trilogy of batman arkham, they are the suits. This cosmetic section honors the character’s extensive legacy, not only in the comics, but also in the series and movies. While many believed that support for these titles had come to an end a long time ago, It was recently revealed that a new skin will be available, and Nintendo Switch users will have access to extras before anyone else.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo of America has confirmed that all those who purchase Batman: Arkham Trilogy when it’s available on the Nintendo Switch in just a few days, will be able to access the suit Batmanthe one we saw Robert Pattinson wear, before anyone else.

Become Vengeance🦇 The #ArkhamTrilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1st

along with free access to @TheBatman‘s Batsuit before any other platforms! Pre-order today: https://t.co/MAZB4gsGNe pic.twitter.com/kDb2D541xA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2023

Let us remember that Batman: Arkham Trilogy It was going to be available on Switch on October 13, but suffered a delay, and will now arrive on the hybrid console on December 1. Regarding the rest of the consoles, the suit Batman will be available in the futurealthough at the moment it is unknown exactly when this will happen.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy will offer all Nintendo Switch users the opportunity to play Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knightalong with all its DLC, wherever. However, it is important to mention that not all content will be available on the cartridge, so an additional download is required.

Batmanfor its part, is a 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves, where Robert Pattinson took on the task of playing the Dark Knight in an adaptation that feels much more attached to the original work of the comics compared to similar jobs. A sequel, as well as two spin-off series, are already in developmentand we will see more content from this universe, which is separate from the DCU, in the future.

We remind you that Batman: Arkham Trilogy will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on December 1. On related topics, this is what Posion Ivy would look like in real life. Similarly, Merry Little Batman releases its first trailer.

I’m a Batman fan, but I have to admit that the Arkham games cost me a lot more than I expected. I wasn’t that big a fan of the combat, and the maps are full of tasks that get monotonous quickly. The story and the performances are phenomenal, there’s no doubt about that.

