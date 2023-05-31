24 hours a day, the Mexican Red Cross emergency team is ready to support citizens In emergency situations, His timely work saves the lives of hundreds of people throughout the state. There are no moments for rest. While the city seems calm, the units are getting ready at the hospital, the medical assistance packages are being prepared and the facilities are being adapted to act in any situation that warrants their intervention.

But we citizens forget to extend our hand to the meritorious institution so that through donations and participation in the annual collection, you can obtain the necessary resources to provide the best care. These days, the Mexican Red Cross is still carrying out its annual collection and is far from achieving the goal. It would not be bad for each of us Sinaloans to make an effort and in gratitude for his voluntary work, we give back generously.