The Emirates Red Crescent Authority provided 10,000 Iftar meals per day during the month of Ramadan to those fasting at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Solo region of Indonesia, through three large tents set up in different areas of the mosque’s campus.

The volunteers distributed Iftar meals to the fasting people in the mosque and the needy families and orphans in the surrounding area.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has worked to expand the umbrella of the beneficiaries of the Iftar meals this year to include thousands of local residents in the Solo region.

This initiative comes within the framework of the Iftar project for the fasting person, which was implemented by the authority in dozens of countries around the world, to provide for the needs of those fasting during the holy month, especially in camps for the displaced and refugees and areas that witness humanitarian challenges due to natural disasters and crises.