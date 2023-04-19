The governments of the United Arab Emirates and Iraqi Kurdistan discussed ways to expand the areas of bilateral cooperation in the areas of government modernization, and to enhance the exchange of knowledge, expertise and successful experiences in government work, in a series of meetings held by the two sides as part of the efforts to activate and expand the strategic partnership in government modernization that was launched within the framework of the government knowledge exchange program.

This came as part of an official visit of a delegation from the UAE government to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, during which he met His Excellency Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, His Excellency Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Interior, His Excellency Omid Sabah Othman, Chief of the Cabinet Office, and His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Shukri Saeed, Chairman of the Investment Authority in Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a number of officials.

The UAE government delegation included His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Manal Bin Salem, Team Leader of the Government Knowledge Exchange Program.

His Excellency Masrour Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq is keen to strengthen fruitful relations with the UAE government in various fields, especially in government modernization, indicating that the support of leaders in the two countries formed the main pillar for the development of relations in recent years, and pointed to the characterization of Iraqi Kurdistan in terms of An ability to act as a hub for linking regional economic activities.

Masrour Barzani said that the Iraqi Kurdistan government seeks to benefit from the advanced experience of the UAE in the areas of government modernization, and various other fields that the UAE has been able to develop over the past years, and to benefit from the UAE’s experiences and expertise in accelerating the economic diversification agenda.

For his part, Abdullah Nasser Lootah stressed that the expansion of the bilateral cooperation agreement with the Kurdistan government in the areas of government development reflects the success of the partnership during the last period, and its contribution to achieving the goals of the government knowledge exchange program, represented in enabling governments and building their capabilities on future foundations to improve the level of performance, by Through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and development models, to provide innovative and highly efficient government services that reflect positively on the lives of societies and contribute to building a better future for future generations.

He said that the UAE government is keen to enhance cooperation with governments and countries, and to share with them knowledge, expertise and successful experiences in various areas of government work, to form the new generation of governments and enhance their readiness for the future.

The two sides discussed expanding areas of partnership and cooperation in government development and modernization during the next phase, within the government knowledge exchange program, as the next phase will witness more cooperation in various fields and vital sectors.

The two sides reviewed the efforts of the joint work teams during the last stage and the results that have been achieved to develop the partnership and transfer it to advanced levels, which will reflect positively on government work and levels of performance, efficiency and productivity, in addition to the pioneering experience of the UAE government in government development, and what it constitutes as a model for many countries and governments seeking to follow. To build a better future.

The strategic partnership agreement in government modernization with the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq focuses on enhancing the exchange of expertise and successful experiences in government work, building and qualifying human cadres, to raise levels of efficiency and performance, and develop government services in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The governments of the UAE and Iraqi Kurdistan had signed a strategic partnership agreement in government modernization, as part of the World Government Summit 2022, to enhance the exchange of expertise, knowledge and successful experiences in government work and build government capabilities to improve performance in Iraqi Kurdistan and provide the best services. The agreement covers a number of axes. The main ones include building and developing government capabilities, government services, performance and civil service, tax administration, agricultural development, and digital transformation.