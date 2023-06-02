Barça will seek this Sunday in Balaídos to close the course with several records that it still has within reach. The team led by Xavi apparently does not play anything, but it could become the team that achieves the most clean sheets alone in the history of Spanish football and make its goalkeeper, Ter Stegen, the Zamora with the best percentage of goals conceded. They are the two great objectives of a team in which Lewandowski could also inscribe his name in the history of the Barça club.

“It is obvious that, if we look at the numbers, the season is extraordinary and historic. It’s crazy to reach 26 clean sheets, but now the goal is to break the record. Once you are there, you have to attack it. It is not my mission, but the whole team’s,” Ter Stegen said as soon as he equaled the record for clean sheets in a season, a record that was in the hands, never better said, of Paco Liaño since he achieved it with Deportivo in the 1993-1994 season and which has been shared since last week, an award that is not enough for the German goalkeeper.

And it is that in Balaídos Ter Stegen will seek to remain alone at the top of Spanish football and sign the not inconsiderable figure of 27 clean sheets in 38 days, a practically impossible record for anyone who dares to try to reach those levels in the future. In case of achieving it, the ‘1’ of Barça will also become the best Zamora in the history of Spanish football.

This record is held by Liaño with 0.47 goals conceded per game and Jan Oblak, who equaled it in the 15-16 season after conceding just 18 goals in 38 games. Those two records may become obsolete if Ter Stegen does not concede goals in Balaídos and finishes with 17 goals in 37 games, or what is the same, an average of just 0.46 goals against per game.

Lewandowski, in the footsteps of Eto’o



Another footballer who can round off his season at Balaídos is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is going to be, except for a surprise on the last day, the new top scorer in Spanish football and he will be in his first season as a culé. The good scoring pace of the Polish striker has allowed him to reach the last day with the possibility of becoming the best rookie in Barça history in this section of the League.

Samuel Eto’o scored 25 goals in the 2004-2005 season, a mark that ‘Lewy’ could reach if he signed a double in Balaídos. In that campaign, Eto’o scored 29 goals in 45 games in all competitions (0.62), a figure that Barça’s new striker has already surpassed with his 33 goals in 45 games (0.73).

With that average of 0.73 goals per game, the best of his entire career after changing clubs, Lewandowski took stock this Friday in an interview with TVE. «I want to be part of this project. I know that the club needs time, that everything cannot be changed in one or two weeks, but I am clear that the future is going to be much better. Sometimes the first season for the players is the most difficult”, he stated. Word of someone who always improved in his second season after a change of scenery.