Between November 30 and December 12, the governments of 197 countries have an appointment in the United Arab Emirates for COP28, the great world climate summit of the UN where the main leaders of the planet discuss existential issues on how to care for the environment, reduce emissions and try to tackle global warming.

The world has seven years left to meet the goal set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half and apply strategies that limit the increase in the planet’s temperature to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

By the way, the Emirati ambassador Majid Al-Suwaididirector general and special representative of COP28, visited Colombia as part of a tour of the region to underline the importance of this Summit that his country is hosting.

Al-Suwaidi recognized that the most important thing about COP28 is that commitments are made to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement (2015) before 2030. “We have to think about how to get back on the right track,” he said. During his visit, The ambassador met with the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, and said that he recognizes in Colombia “a key ally” to promote these agreements.

“Colombia was one of the pioneers in terms of developing the concept of sustainable development goals (…). That makes us great partners, and we need Colombia’s support to achieve the results,” added Al-Suwaidi in dialogue with this newspaper.

What results do you expect from COP28?



Our Summit is going to be really important for this decade. In particular because after the one in Paris (in 2015), this COP28 will be the first global balance to know where we are (in terms of the fight against climate change). But the most important thing is that the Summit charts the path towards where we are going because, unfortunately, after (the summit) in Paris we are not on the right track to achieve the objectives that were established there, in particular regarding the objectives of maintaining the temperature for below 1.5 degrees. So we have to start thinking about how to get back on the right track.

And what would this route be?



We need to show real results, projects, plans and investments on the ground. We also have a mandate to meet the global target and the adaptation and doubling of funding for these issues. I’m sure that we will be able to operationalize the damage and loss fund during this COP28 and, most importantly, have a conversation about how we can mobilize financing to achieve the climate goals that we have set for ourselves. We have to talk about the reform of the international financial institutions to adapt an architecture that also allows an energy transition and development in a sustainable way that allows us to achieve our own economic objectives. And if we put all of that into a complete package, we will really have very significant results during COP28.

See also Petro dismisses Henry Sanabria, his homophobic and ultra-religious police chief If we don’t show confidence on this point, how will we achieve the goal of cutting emissions after that by 2050? We need everyone’s contribution.

Can CO2 emissions really be reduced by 43 percent by 2030?



I think it is an objective that we have to achieve because we know that we are in a critical phase to be able to stay below 1.5 degrees. And if we analyze in detail, the Paris agreement outlined its goal for 2030, that means that we have seven years to achieve those goals. To maintain that trajectory it is very important that we commit ourselves. If we don’t show confidence on this point, how will we achieve the goal of cutting emissions after that by 2050? We need everyone’s contribution.

During COP27, the countries did not reach an agreement to reduce the use of fossil fuels, what to expect?



We are engaging everyone in the conversation about how to work and what we are going to do with fossil fuels. The question is, what do we do together? As I mentioned, we have a huge emissions gap that we have to address. This includes a discussion on the philosophy of the fuel sector, but we must also analyze other sectors such as agriculture or aviation, For example. We need to look broadly at emission reductions, that’s critical.

Considering the economy of the Middle East, why is it important that the countries of this region also be actively involved in the summit?



I believe that the Middle East is a region that is impacted by climate change, like the rest of the planet. In the United Arab Emirates, for years, we have been at the center of leadership around the fight against climate change. We have had a no burn policy since the 1970s. We have decarbonized our oil and gas industry and have the most extensive investments in renewable energy. We have three of the lowest cost renewable energy projects in the world and yet we are a country that is affected by climate change. The region of the world we live in is arid and that impacts our food and water security. Climate change is going to affect us like everyone else. This is a problem that can only be solved between all countries. That means involving the Middle East, but also Asia, Africa, Europe and America, and that is the key to this work. We want to have an inclusive process and we want to have everyone at the table.

Tell us what you were able to discuss about this issue with the Colombian authorities…



We have a very good relationship with Colombia and we want it to continue growing and developing. We want our economic ties to grow. We have a long record of working with Colombia, especially on climate change issues. Not many know that Colombia was one of the pioneers in terms of developing the concept of sustainable development goals. We wrote that roadmap together. We have been good partners and we are investing in this transition.

deep ties…



Many may be surprised that two countries from such different regions have a similar ideological approach on these issues: we respect development and sustainable growth. We want to create jobs and opportunities for our youth for our populations, but we want to do it in an environmentally friendly way. That makes us great partners. We need Colombia’s support to achieve the results at COP28.

Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28. Photo: Milton Diaz / CEET

It is usual for host countries to commit to ambitious goals, can you mention some key points that the UAE has in mind?



Our presidency at COP28 has been instrumental in making renewable energy the future we are developing in the United Arab Emirates. We also have many domestic policies around efficient energy production and reducing our carbon footprint. Many criticized us when we wanted to diversify our economy into tourism and other sectors, but today, if we look at the data, we have done it by 70 percent. Our economy is not dependent on gas and oil. In the same way, we have faced many challenges but we see them as an opportunity for growth and at COP28 we want to show that to the attending countries. We want to bring innovative solutions and solutions based on nature to the youngest.

Environmental activists are often harsh critics of these summits. Do you plan to create spaces to promote dialogue?



We have engaged in a tour to listen to people. We have gone to many countries to meet with many people from different cultures and backgrounds, and we believe that we have had an open and inclusive process. We have included NGOs and civil society. What we have heard on our trip is that the United Arab Emirates is a unique place to bring ambitious commitments to the Summit that can make a difference.

Does Latin America maintain leadership on this issue?



All the actions that Latin America takes are very important to fight against climate change. Traditionally, this region has been a leader in protecting biodiversity and has many cutting-edge environmental laws. It is important that the region continue to play a leading role and we need support in this process. We need Latin America and its leadership. Certainly our meetings in Colombia have indicated that the country will partner with us and support us. That excites us.

What is the most urgent to act against climate change?



We need mitigation measures in all sectors, in governments and in companies. Fundamentally smart solutions on how we reduce emissions, which are the source of the problem. Now unfortunately we see the impacts of climate change on communities today and we have to think about how we adapt to these changing environments in, for example, the food, water or public health system. And another important part is financing. How do we move the billions promised by developed countries for these purposes? We must also bring in the private sector to provide solutions and civil society, the NGOs, so that everyone sits at the table. In the United Arab Emirates we welcome everyone who wants to contribute solutions to this process.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

​International Deputy Editor

TIME