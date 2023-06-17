Glimpses of peace for Ukraine. “It seems that the religious authorities, Catholic and Orthodox, are finally moving together. And therefore that the Pope no longer moves alone, but in ‘symphony’. This could be the real novelty: if the religions come to an agreement, it could be easier to reach peace”, underlines the founder of Ecumenical Russia, Fr Sergio Mercanzin to Adnkronos recalling: “said the theologian Hans Kung, colleague and rival of pope Ratzinger, that ‘there is no peace between peoples if there is no peace between religions’”.

The priest, thinking of the next stage of the Pope’s envoy’s peace mission, believes that there are real possibilities that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi could preliminarily meet with the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill before the head of the Kremlin: “It would also be something less disruptive than immediate departure from Putin”.

The ‘father’ of Ecumenical Russia, who on 6 July in the church of San Carlo al Corso in Rome (8.15 pm) will speak at the evening event ‘An Angel for Peace’ whose proceeds will go to the Pope’s Almsgiving, returns to the meaning of Andrej Rublev’s icon moved, despite concerns and some timid protests in Moscow, transferred by Putin to Moscow in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior: “It is the icon symbol of Russian Orthodoxy to which director Tarkovsky dedicated a film. This icon represents three angels, who look the same, representing the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Together with Our Lady of Tenderness it is one of the most widespread icons in the world that come from Russian Orthodoxy. Putin’s move is a major political move. It is like calling the Russian people to unity of faith, as Stalin did during the war to reunite the people around their faith and make a stronger resistance. Especially since the Patriarch smuggled it from the beginning on a crusade against evil”. Don Mercanzin recalls that the icon was created for the Zagorsk monastery, then moved to the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. “For a while – he explains – she will remain in the cathedral of Moscow then it seems she will have to return to where she was born: in Zagorsk, today the village of San Sergio”.