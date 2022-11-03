you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
Screenshot video ‘Telecinco’, Instagram Gerard Piqué
In the spirit of Halloween, tempers seem to have lowered. Followers benefit.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 10:27 AM
Gerard Piqué He is still in the eye of the hurricane due to his resounding separation from the Barranquilla singer Shakira.
In recent days, on the occasion of the celebration of Halloween, Shakira’s costumes, both as her children’s cheerleader and as a superhero, led to a certain sector of the singer’s fans attacking the player.
Now, in the midst of that situation, a striking costume that puts Piqué, Shakira and Clara Chía together (the player’s new partner) steals all eyes.
(You can read: Like Piqué and Shakira: unexpected separation scandalizes the world of football).
The flashy costume
In social networks circulates the photo of the costume that a couple of friends decided to wear on Halloween.
In it you can see how they represented Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.
details, with the Barcelona shirt and Shakira’s ‘look’ in the ‘Monotonia’ video: a show for the Internet.
More news
SPORTS
November 03, 2022, 10:27 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #Shakira #Clara #Chía #time #costume #trending
Leave a Reply